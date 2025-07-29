Head-To-Head Comparison: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) and BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and BANCORP 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 15.80% 9.49% 1.07% BANCORP 34 9.64% 4.70% 0.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 8 3 0 2.27 BANCORP 34 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and BANCORP 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

BOK Financial currently has a consensus price target of $112.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than BANCORP 34.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and BANCORP 34″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $3.48 billion 1.94 $523.57 million $8.35 12.55 BANCORP 34 $56.34 million 1.44 $1.69 million $0.75 16.27

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BANCORP 34. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BANCORP 34, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 60.1% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BOK Financial beats BANCORP 34 on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About BANCORP 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.