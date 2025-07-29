Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,713 shares during the period. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 92,533 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

