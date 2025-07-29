Viawealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Viawealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $288.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.14 and a 200-day moving average of $267.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.