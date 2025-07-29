Indie Asset Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 77,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 174.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

