Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MLM opened at $576.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.20%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

