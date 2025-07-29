SLT Holdings LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SLT Holdings LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $568.14 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $569.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.