Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 1,380 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $430.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

