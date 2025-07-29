Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

