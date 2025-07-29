Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,305 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.