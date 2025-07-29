Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $782,362. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.