General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $313.08 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.68. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

