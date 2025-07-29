Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 8,635 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

