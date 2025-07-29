Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

AGG stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.