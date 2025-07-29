Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,079,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 80,661 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

