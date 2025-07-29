Reviewing GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) & Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) and Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GFL Environmental and Select Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 1 8 2 3.09 Select Water Solutions 0 0 3 2 3.40

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $56.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Select Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52.41%. Given Select Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than GFL Environmental.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $5.62 billion 3.14 -$527.43 million $4.88 9.85 Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 0.81 $30.64 million $0.34 28.71

This table compares GFL Environmental and Select Water Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Select Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Select Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. GFL Environmental pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Select Water Solutions pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GFL Environmental has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Select Water Solutions has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and Select Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 36.01% 3.93% 1.43% Select Water Solutions 2.42% 3.96% 2.59%

Volatility and Risk

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Water Solutions has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Water Solutions beats GFL Environmental on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.