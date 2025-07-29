Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) & MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) and MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and MSA Safety Incorporporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A MSA Safety Incorporporated 15.77% 27.65% 13.77%

Risk & Volatility

Mobilicom has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobilicom and MSA Safety Incorporporated”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $3.18 million 7.64 -$8.01 million N/A N/A MSA Safety Incorporporated $1.81 billion 3.87 $284.97 million $7.25 24.58

MSA Safety Incorporporated has higher revenue and earnings than Mobilicom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobilicom and MSA Safety Incorporporated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 0 0 0.00 MSA Safety Incorporporated 0 3 2 0 2.40

MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus price target of $189.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. Given MSA Safety Incorporporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety Incorporporated is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporporated beats Mobilicom on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

