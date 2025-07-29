Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 552,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,482,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £11.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Artemis Resources (ASX/AIM: ARV; FRA: ATY; US: ARTTF) is a gold and copper focused resources company with projects in Western Australia.

The Company’s main projects include;

• Karratha Gold Project (100%) including the Carlow Castle 704k oz AuEq gold-copper-cobalt project in the West Pilbara;

• Karratha Lithium Project including the high grade Mt Marie Lithium Prospect and the Osborne Lithium JV (Artemis 49%; GreenTech Metals (ASX:GRE) 51%)

• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).

• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.

