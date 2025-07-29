Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 102,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Secure Property Development & Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Insider Activity

In other Secure Property Development & Investment news, insider Lambros Georgiou Anagnostopoulos bought 1,447,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £43,414.77 ($58,002.36). 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

Featured Stories

