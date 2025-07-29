Head-To-Head Survey: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) vs. Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $1.30 billion 0.52 $78.12 million $0.81 8.67 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $289.21 million 0.70 $25.74 million N/A N/A

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 102.28%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 5.87% 10.96% 5.46% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems. This segment also provides production assurance chemicals; integrated project management projects; artificial lift services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology for steam applications, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources and treats water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers drilling and workover rigs; rigs and integrated services; fishing and remediation solutions; directional and turbines drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from well, as well as rents drilling tools. This segment also provides oilfield solutions for thru-tubing intervention; tubular running services; and a range of wellhead products, flow control equipment, and frac equipment. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business. It also provides ship construction and repair services, including painting, electrical installation and commissioning, and hull assembly services; construction, renovation, and maintenance services for offshore platforms; natural gas purification and treatment, and oil production water treatment and sludge purification solutions; and hazardous waste collection, storage, utilization, and disposal services. In addition, the company is involved in the new energy equipment construction and other businesses; trades in biofuel products; designs, fabricates, installs, and repairs steel formation structures; and offers technical support services, as well as quayside machineries and chemical engineering facility, and other quayside and warehouse services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

