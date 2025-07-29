Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 9,000,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 11,870,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

