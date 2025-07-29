AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 612 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 612 ($8.18), with a volume of 15350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.94).

AIB Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 535.21.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

