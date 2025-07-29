Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Down 19.5% – Should You Sell?

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.55). Approximately 3,239,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,351,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.41).

GGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Greatland Gold to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.34) to GBX 500 ($6.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 240 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.86. The firm has a market cap of £35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

