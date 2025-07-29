Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 451,913,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 181,306,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

