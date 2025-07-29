Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Trading Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 840 ($11.22) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.53). Approximately 1,600,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 701,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952 ($12.72).
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 958 ($12.80) to GBX 1,001 ($13.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.
Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 2,753 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £25,905.73 ($34,610.19). Also, insider Richard Woodman acquired 1,739 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.57) per share, with a total value of £16,363.99 ($21,862.38). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
