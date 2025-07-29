Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Trading Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 840 ($11.22) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.53). Approximately 1,600,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 701,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952 ($12.72).

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 958 ($12.80) to GBX 1,001 ($13.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.89. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 2,753 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £25,905.73 ($34,610.19). Also, insider Richard Woodman acquired 1,739 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.57) per share, with a total value of £16,363.99 ($21,862.38). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

