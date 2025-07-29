GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $290.08 million for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $29.94.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 198,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 355.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 34.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

