Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $460.00 billion for the quarter.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion.

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

