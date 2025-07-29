Contrasting Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) and The Competition

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Compania Cervecerias Unidas to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ competitors have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion $177.04 million 12.38 Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors $9.52 billion $869.03 million 22.26

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Compania Cervecerias Unidas. Compania Cervecerias Unidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 69.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 5.56% 8.83% 3.73% Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors 4.92% 7.50% 4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 2 1 0 0 1.33 Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors 359 1477 1464 60 2.36

Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 28.09%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas competitors beat Compania Cervecerias Unidas on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

