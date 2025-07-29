Devon Energy (DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.4%

DVN stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Devon Energy stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.