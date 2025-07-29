Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 3.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 1.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $89,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,562,000 after acquiring an additional 788,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,351,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 781,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,872,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,666,000 after acquiring an additional 414,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,824,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after acquiring an additional 418,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

