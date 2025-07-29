Trivest Advisors Ltd Cuts Stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX)

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN accounts for about 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Down 13.1%

BATS:VXX opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $91.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Profile

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

