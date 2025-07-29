Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $180.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 317,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.