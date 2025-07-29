Angi (ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Angi had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Angi has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $801.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

