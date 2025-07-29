Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) & Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) Financial Review

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Osiris Therapeutics and Prime Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prime Medicine 0 3 4 1 2.75

Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 126.16%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prime Medicine $3.85 million 143.03 -$198.13 million ($1.61) -2.54

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Prime Medicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Prime Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Osiris Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

