Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,376,000 after buying an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after buying an additional 437,947 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,002,000 after buying an additional 740,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,343,000 after buying an additional 94,164 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

