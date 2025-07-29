Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,456,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 948,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,385,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,894,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

