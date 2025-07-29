Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $568,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,944,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 602.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,195,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,400,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $144.40 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

