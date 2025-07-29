Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

