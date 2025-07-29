Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 81,484 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,130,000 after purchasing an additional 460,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

