Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,575.60. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $525.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.57. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $531.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

