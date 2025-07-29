Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $383,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,387,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in InterDigital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $222.11 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at InterDigital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total transaction of $224,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,198,336.40. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

