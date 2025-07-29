Baldwin Investment Management LLC Invests $288,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $305.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $219.04 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

