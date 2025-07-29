Norden Group LLC Buys 2,682 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,439,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

