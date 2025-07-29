Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HSBC raised Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Carnival Stock Performance

Carnival stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

