Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $745.35 and last traded at $739.31, with a volume of 446110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $738.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.59.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $687.27 and its 200-day moving average is $652.54. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.