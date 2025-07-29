Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 876673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

