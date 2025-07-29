Norden Group LLC Reduces Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sony by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

