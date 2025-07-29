Kinetik (KNTK) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – FIELD SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kinetik to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s rivals have a beta of 2.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.58 billion $244.23 million 44.41 Kinetik Competitors $4.68 billion $411.58 million 5.71

Dividends

Kinetik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Kinetik pays out 328.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 10.74% -8.05% 2.47% Kinetik Competitors -0.42% -35.28% 0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kinetik and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kinetik Competitors 241 1710 2958 98 2.58

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $55.56, indicating a potential upside of 31.68%. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Kinetik beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

