Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $241.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.50 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.