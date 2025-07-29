Atria Investments Inc Has $73.71 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $73,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after buying an additional 1,020,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $717.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.80 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $694.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.71.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,944 shares of company stock worth $104,965,570 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

