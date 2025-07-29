Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,053.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $87,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $149.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

